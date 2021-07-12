Sheffield United transfer round-up: West Brom join defender race, Sander Berge absence explained, Kean Bryan update

After stating this was the best squad he’s inherited in England, Slavisa Jokanovic is still yet to make his first signing in South Yorkshire after being appointed in May.

The 52-year-old’s side are currently recovering from finishing at the foot of the Premier League table – and will be looking to get back there next year under a man who’s won Championship promotion with Watford and Fulham in the last decade.

But with several key players including Aaron Ramsdale, Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle and George Baldock being linked with an exit – and a few areas to strengthen even without these potential departures – there is likely to be movement in and out of Bramall Lane before the transfer window closes in August.

With this in mind, we take a look at three transfer developments to have happened at Sheffield United over the past few days.

Competition in Clarke race

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon yesterday, Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion have joined Sheffield United in the race for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke, who could be set to leave the Amex Stadium in the next couple of months.

Despite signing for the Seagulls from fellow south-coast side Portsmouth back in 2019, he has failed to make a single appearance for the Premier League side and has been on loan at Derby County for the past two seasons.

Many would think they would be favourites to secure his permanent signature after spending two years in the East Midlands – but takeover speculation is engulfing Pride Park and the recently relegated duo could have the resources to secure the 24-year-old.

Speculation is mounting over Kyle Bartley’s future with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace both interested in signing the Baggies’ vice-captain, so this signing would make sense for West Brom if the 30-year-old heads for the exit door.

Sheffield United may need to get this one done quickly.

Berge’s Spain absence non-transfer related

Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge has been heavily linked with a move away from Bramall Lane this summer after the Blades’ relegation to the Championship.

The 23-year-old first joined the South Yorkshire side back in January 2020 for a club-record £22m fee – but Slavisa Jokanovic’s side are holding out for £35m this summer with Berge still having three years left on his deal.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Everton and Napoli have all been linked with a move for the Norwegian this summer – and his absence from Sheffield United’s Marbella training camp could have potentially signalled his departure.

However, manager Jokanovic has since released his absence is due to a ‘small, minor problem’ and is currently working with the club’s medical team.

A more severe injury may have ruled out a summer move for Berge – but the 23-year-old is likely to attract further interest in the next couple of months if he recovers quickly.

Bryan’s future remains unclear

Central defender Kean Bryan left the club at the start of the month on the expiry of his contract, but a fresh deal is still on the table for the 24-year-old who has been linked with West Brom recently.

Both sides are currently on the search for a centre-back but with Jack O’Connell ruled out of pre-season with his long-term knee injury, getting a deal over the line for Bryan could be especially important for the Blades this summer.

The Englishman made his breakthrough at Bramall Lane last season, making 13 Premier League appearances and scoring away at Manchester United in the process.

Giving a recent update on his future, Jokanovic said: “The club inform me they’ve offered him the contract and at the moment I don’t have any information that we’ve received some answer.

“He’s outside of the contract and in this moment I am really not thinking about him.

“It’s really clear at the moment. I am not thinking about him and I don’t have information he is part of my staff, in the future or not we will see.”