Sheffield United transfer round-up: Liverpool man eyed, Kean Bryan exit likely, Celtic/George Baldock latest

Sheffield United will be hoping that a promotion-winning campaign is on the horizon this season as they look to bounce back immediately into the Premier League after last year’s relegation.

Slavisa Jokanovic is the man charged with trying to guide them back into the top-flight and he’ll be looking to use his experience of doing so before with the likes of Fulham to help him.

He’ll also be looking for new signings to help him, too, and there remains plenty of transfer rumours surrounding the Blades at the moment in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Let’s look at some of them now…

Harvey Elliott interest

The Sun on Sunday reports that Sheffield United would like to sign Harvey Elliott this summer on loan from Liverpool.

The winger enjoyed a productive spell at Blackburn Rovers last year in the Championship and it remains to be seen if the Reds now want to use him more next season or are willing to let him leave once again on a temporary basis.

If they are, the Blades appear keen to do business.

Kean Bryan contract update

Sheffield United have effectively withdrawn their contract offer to Kean Bryan and Slavisa Jokanovic does not see the defender as a part of his plans for next season, with Middlesbrough taking a look at the defender.

This comes from the Northern Echo with it now looking likely that Bryan is going to be plying his trade away from Bramall Lane this season and in the future.

Could he head to Teesside? Time will tell…

George Baldock finances a stumbling block for Celtic

The finances potentially involved to take George Baldock from Sheffield United to Celtic are proving problematic for the Hoops.

This is according to the Daily Record, who say that both the transfer fee and the wages for the player would be towards the high end of their scale in terms of their budget.

The Hoops have been heavily linked with a move for Baldock this summer following the Blades’ relegation but it remains to be seen if they can afford a deal.

