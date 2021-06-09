Sheffield United transfer round-up: Sander Berge update, Wolves defender linked, midfielder tipped for Rangers move

The summer transfer window is now open, meaning new Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic will get his first chance to make changes to his squad.

With the Blades preparing for life back in the Championship, it could be a lively few months.

We’ve got all the latest Sheffield United transfer news in our round-up…

Sander Berge expected to be sold as clause emerges

Norweigan outlet Vg.no has reported that Sander Berge’s release clause is now £35 million.

Berge has drawn links to Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Everton, and it seems a move back to the Premier League is likely.

The report claims that the 23-year-old is expected to be sold soon and to join a club in the top half of England’s top division.

Blades linked with Wolves defender Dion Sanderson

Sheffield United have a long-standing interest in Wolves defender Dion Sanderson and are still keen despite Chris Wilder no longer being in charge, according to the Northern Echo.

It is understood that Wolves are ready to cash in on the 21-year-old defender, who is likely to cost in the region of £2 million this summer.

However, the Blades do face competition from the likes of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Sunderland, and Stoke City.

John Lundstram tipped for Rangers move

One man that looks to be on his way out of Bramall Lane is John Lundstram, who is out of contract this summer.

Paddy Kenny has suggested that the midfielder would be a good signing for Steven Gerrard and Rangers.

Kenny has tipped Lundstram to “have no problem tearing up the Scottish league” and claimed the move would be “a no-brainer”.