Sheffield United transfer round-up: Berge to Arsenal latest, Tottenham eye 23-year-old & more

Sheffield United could be set for an interesting summer transfer-wise – with players both incoming and potentially heading out of the Bramall Lane exit door.

Slavisa Jokanovic will have an idea of the players he sees fit to help guide the Blades back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with Adlene Guedioura and Jonathan Kodjia already linked with moves from his former club Al-Gharafa.

But there’s top flight interest swirling in current Sheffield United players and that interest may be cashed in on in the next month or so – let’s look at the latest transfer news coming from the red and white half of the Steel City.

Berge update amid Arsenal interest

Arsenal’s sale of Granit Xhaka to AS Roma will soon go through and that will accelerate their need for a couple of central midfielders ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

One man who is apparently of interest is Sander Berge, who only joined the Blades in January 2020 for a fee of £22 million, but he’s one of a few in the squad who could realistically be expected to not stick around for the Championship due to his talents.

It appears that United are playing hardball though when it comes to a potential exit – the latest update is that they still want at least £35 million for the 23-year-old and any deal would have to be ‘front-loaded’ – which means more cash for the Blades up-front and less instalments.

Spurs and Wolves interested in Ramsdale

Another player who has attracted the interest of Premier League clubs is Aaron Ramsdale, who was called up to the England squad for the first time recently before being cut out of the final 26-man European Championships line-up.

The Daily Mail report that both Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur are looking at moving for the 23-year-old, who was probably the shining light for Sheffield United last season and the reason that they didn’t concede more than they already did.

Both clubs have ageing stoppers in the final year of their contracts in Rui Patricio and Hugo Lloris respectively so Ramsdale would likely be first-choice at both clubs and talk of going to either club may be a real head-turner – the Blades spent £18.5 million to bring him back to Bramall Lane though and it’s likely more than that would be needed to part ways with him once again.

21-year-old Premier League centre-back linked

With Jack O’Connell returning from a long-term injury and Phil Jagielka departing Bramall Lane, it would make sense if United were in for a centre-back this summer.

And they’re one of a number of EFL clubs who have been credited with an interest in Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, per the Northern Echo.

The 21-year-old excelled on loan for Sunderland last season and Wolves are believed to be willing to sell Sanderson this summer, with Sheffield United potentially swooping for £2 million – but the likes of Birmingham City and Stoke are also interested.

Blades miss out on Joseph deal

A player that United were linked with recently is Wigan Athletic youngster Kyle Joseph, who scored five times for the Latics in his breakthrough campaign this season.

Swansea City though have won the race for the much sought-after striker – but it turns out Sheffield United’s interest in the 19-year-old ended in March following Chris Wilder’s departure.

The Sheffield Star revealed that Joseph almost signed for the Blades in 2020 in a double deal with Antonee Robinson, but the American chose Fulham instead and in turn Joseph didn’t arrive at Bramall Lane either.

But they may come up against Joseph in the Championship in the upcoming season should he be offered the chance to earn a starting berth at the Liberty Stadium.