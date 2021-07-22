Sheffield United transfer round-up: Arsenal quoted new asking price, latest on incomings, Liverpool’s stance on defensive outcast

Sheffield United have just one target for the upcoming season and that’s to secure promotion.

The Blades ended a two-year stay in the Premier League when they suffered relegation last term, meaning that the club face the huge challenge of rebuilding and ensuring that they’re in the mix to go back up this time around.

Slavisa Jokanovic is now in charge of the club and he’ll be looking to put his stamp on the team, but doing so could be easier said than done.

Sheffield United will be targeting both incomings and outgoings, but who could be making a move ahead of the season’s big kick-off next term?

Here’s the latest transfer news from Bramall Lane.

Aaron Ramsdale

Sheffield United are now holding out for a fee of £32million for the goalkeeper, according to the Daily Express.

The Blades have reportedly rejected two separate offers from Arsenal for the 23-year-old as they weigh up the possibility of selling the player following their relegation last term.

Ramsdale only moved to the club from Bournemouth for a fee of £18.5million last summer, meaning that any deal would mean a significant profit for the Yorkshire side.

Loan signings

Sheffield United’s progress in the transfer market is being held up on the club’s insistence of prioritising loan signings, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Blades have targeted a number of new signings already this summer but are being held back as clubs continue to assess their young players before making a decision on any loan moves.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side could look to the Premier League’s young players and that could mean waiting until August before have a full view of what players could be available to make the move.

Ben Davies

Liverpool have informed the defender that he’ll be allowed to leave the club this summer, according to the Sheffield Star.

Reports from The Sun have linked the Blades with a move to sign the centre-back after he completed a move to Anfield during the January transfer window without making an appearance during that time.

Celtic are also said to be keen and that hunt to sign the player could now be heightened with Jurgen Klopp making it clear that the player doesn’t have a future at the club.