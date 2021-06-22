Sheffield United transfer round-up: Arsenal, Liverpool & Aston Villa doubts emerge, Norwich eye Aarons replacement

Sheffield United are waiting for Slavisa Jokanovic’s arrival at Bramall Lane, with the Serbian due in South Yorkshire in the next couple of weeks to begin his work with the Blades.

There’s a lot of work to be done with regard to Sheffield United, too. They crashed out of the Premier League last season and are looking to bounce back at the first time of asking.

Jokanovic is the man that’s tasked with putting them back in contention for a place in the top-flight, with the end of this week set to bring the 2021/22 Championship fixture list.

Before the season can begin, though, Jokanovic and Sheffield United have to manoeuvre themselves through the summer transfer window.

Naturally, the new boss will want his own men through the door, but there’s also a lingering feeling that some of the squad’s big guns will be moved on this summer.

We kickstart this round-up with the latest on one of those:

Sander Berge

Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal all have an interest in taking Berge back to the Premier League this summer, whilst Napoli are also said to be keen on Sheffield United’s midfielder.

However, Football League World has learned that there are lingering doubts over the fitness of the 23-year-old after a tough 12 months.

Berge injured a tendon back in December, with a freak injury seeing the Norwegian miss a large chunk of the 2020/21 campaign.

The parties interested in any transfer for Berge are seeking medical assurances after the player’s surgery before triggering any £35m move.

Jayden Bogle

Bogle only arrived at Sheffield United at the start of last season, with the right-back slow to find his feet in the Premier League. He did finish the campaign with two goals in 16 top-flight appearances, which might well have been enough to see him on the move this summer.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (21/06, 16:02), Norwich City want to sign Bogle this summer if they lose in-demand Max Aarons.

Prior to joining Sheffield United, Bogle excelled for Derby County, helping them reach the Championship play-off final in 2018/19. Across two seasons, he scored three goals and registered 14 assists from full-back.

Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale is currently away with England and is preparing for tonight’s clash with Czech Republic as Gareth Southgate’s side conclude the Group Stage of EURO 2020.

The Sheffield United goalkeeper was a late call-up following injury to Dean Henderson, but back at his club there’s speculation surrounding his future.

Arsenal’s interest is most prominent at this time, with Football League World told last week that the Gunners are increasingly confident of swooping for the 23-year-old.

The North London outfit has cash to spend this summer and are likely to have to pay more than £20m to land the goalkeeper’s signature.