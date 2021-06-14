Sheffield United transfer round-up: 31-y/o offered, Dion Sanderson latest, Aaron Ramsdale update

Sheffield United fans will be looking forward to seeing how Slavisa Jokanovic is going to reshape their side this summer as he gets to grips with things at Bramall Lane.

The Blades are back in the second-tier after two years in the Premier League and they’ll be looking to bounce back as soon as possible.

That all starts with a good summer transfer window, then, and here we’re taking a look at some of the rumours doing the rounds surrounding the men from the Steel City…

Joe Allen offered

According to the Sheffield Star, Joe Allen has been offered to the likes of Sheffield United as well as other top-level Championship sides.

Stoke City are looking to get rid of some of their older players and those that are on higher wages as they face another year in the Championship themselves.

Allen has been offered to the Blades, then, and it just remains to be seen where he is going to end up with him currently at the Euros with Wales.

Dion Sanderson latest

According to the Sheffield Star, Dion Sanderson is available for a transfer and could cost around £2m to sign him from Wolves.

They report that Sheffield United remain keen on the defender whilst the likes of Sunderland, Brighton and Hove Albion, Bristol City and Crystal Palace are all linked too.

The defender has had a number of good spells in the EFL, at Cardiff and Sunderland notably, and now could be a good time for him to leave Wolves on a permanent basis.

Aaron Ramsdale eyes Blades stay

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has reiterated his wish to remain at Bramall Lane despite speculation over his future.

This comes via the Sheffield Star, who report that, despite interest from Spurs, he wants to stay at the club for next year and help with their promotion push.

Ramsdale has the quality to be considered one of the best goalkeepers heading into the Championship season next year and it’ll be interesting to watch him deal with that tag.

Certainly, he should have the talent to back up that label.

