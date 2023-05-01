Manchester City are keen to insert a buyback clause in any deal that will take Tommy Doyle away from the Etihad Stadium on a permanent basis this summer, according to this morning's report from the Sheffield Star.

This news comes amid Sheffield United's interest in the midfielder, having seen him thrive at Bramall Lane this term after joining on a season-long loan deal.

Playing his part in helping the Blades to win promotion and a place in the last four of the FA Cup before they were knocked out by City, the Blades will want to strike an agreement to see him return to South Yorkshire but it's unclear whether they will be able to get a deal over the line.

The statistics behind Tommy Doyle's successful campaign

Considering he was and still is in a battle with the likes of Sander Berge, John Fleck and Oliver Norwood for a starting spot at Bramall Lane, it was previously unclear how much game time he would win.

Game time was key to his success at former loan club Cardiff City and thankfully for him, he has been a key part of Paul Heckingbottom's plans during the 2022/23 campaign.

Recording 36 appearances in all competitions this term, he has scored four times and registered seven assists in the process, with one of these assists coming against Preston North End at the weekend.

But the highlight of his time at the club probably came against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup, with his last-minute strike against Jon Dahl Tomasson's men allowing his current team to book a place at Wembley.

Should Sheffield United accept a buyback clause?

There would probably be a set price in the deal and that isn't exactly brilliant for United who will want to sell him for as much as possible in the future.

It would be difficult to see Pep Guardiola's side insert a massive buyback fee into any agreement struck between City and the Blades and that could prove to be a key barrier in the latter's quest to get another deal over the line.

If paying a little extra means this clause isn't inserted, then the Blades should be willing to do that and it may also benefit them if they offered to insert a sell-on clause instead.

That would allow City to make money on his future sale - but wouldn't give them the power to buy him back for a set fee and that's probably the best outcome for Heckingbottom's side.

One thing that is certain is the fact they should be looking to sign him permanently - because they can't properly build for the long term if they bring in quite a few loanees this summer.