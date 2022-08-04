Sheffield United transfer revelation emerges involving Manchester City youngster as agreement close

Sheffield United previously believed James McAtee would remain at the Etihad Stadium this summer before Manchester City had a change of heart about sending him out on loan, according to an update from The Star.

The 19-year-old is one of City’s most highly-rated youngsters, managing to appear at a senior level but shining most in Pep Guardiola’s side’s youth system, recording 18 goals and seven assists in the Premier League 2 division last season.

Managing to produce that tally in just 23 appearances, he has been the subject of interest from elsewhere with Huddersfield Town and Swansea City also thought to have been weighing up a temporary move for the Englishman.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Sheffield United played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-1 loss 3-0 win 4-0 win

However, it’s the Blades that look set to win the race for the teenager after Paul Heckingbottom’s side’s seemingly successful attempts to rush through an agreement earlier this week, with the 44-year-old still believed to have been in the market for a number 10 as well as a right wing-back.

The addition of the City man addresses the former area with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Reda Khadra and Ben Osborn also able to operate in this role along with Norway international Sander Berge and Tommy Doyle.

When the Blades sealed a loan agreement for Doyle last month, they believed a loan deal wouldn’t be possible but City changed their mind, allowing the second-tier outfit to swoop for another one of their top youngsters.

The Verdict:

This is a good move from City – because McAtee will add different things to his game whilst he’s in the second tier and though he could get first-team opportunities at the Etihad during 2022/23, he’s likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Blades.

That should allow him to display his qualities and enable him to tear up the second tier with Morgan Gibbs-White benefitting from what was a confidence-boosting 2021/22 campaign for the England youth international at Bramall Lane.

19-year-old McAtee could potentially secure a loan to a top-tier side in time for 2023/24 if he does shine in South Yorkshire – but throwing him straight into top-tier action now may not pay dividends.

And he’s less likely to get a considerable amount of game time if he does remain in the top tier, so taking a temporary step down now could pay dividends, whilst still having the opportunity to play with some top-quality players.

It’s the ideal move for all parties – and City will be hoping he can come back as a much better player after already seeing him shine for their youth team.