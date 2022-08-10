Sheffield United transfer revelation detailed concerning West Brom duo

West Bromwich Albion duo John Swift and Jed Wallace were on Sheffield United‘s list of targets before joining the Baggies at the start of the summer, according to Yorkshire Live.

Swift left Reading and Wallace departed Millwall at the end of the 2021/22 campaign after their contracts with the two Championship clubs expired.

Albion moved quickly to snap them up and have already seen the benefits this term – with the pair combining for the equaliser against Middlesbrough on the opening weekend and impressing against Watford on Monday evening.

Swift and Wallace look set to be vital to the Baggies’ promotion hopes this season but it seems they could’ve been playing for a promotion rival had things played out differently.

Yorkshire Live have revealed that the Albion duo were on the Blades’ radar at the start of the summer but were never deemed priority targets.

It is believed they were out of the Bramall Lane outfit’s price range as Paul Heckingbottom’s budget was cut ahead of the new campaign.

United travel to The Hawthorns to take on West Brom tomorrow.

The Verdict

It’s not a huge surprise that Swift and Wallace were on the Blades’ radar ahead of the summer given the talent they possess and their contract situations.

They would have been fantastic additions to any squad in the Championship, including Heckingbottom’s.

Having not paid a transfer fee for either player, Albion can count both as excellent business but we shouldn’t pretend the deals will have been cheap with sizeable salaries and sign-on fees likely involved.

Even so, that will be worth it if they can help the Baggies secure promotion in the coming seasons.

