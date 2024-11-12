This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Since Cole Palmer made his move to Chelsea in the summer of 2023, the 22-year-old has been an absolute sensation.

Signed from Manchester City for a fee of around £42.5 million, not even Pep Guardiola could have foreseen the heights he has hit in the past season and a bit.

From scoring a goal in the Euro 2024 final to netting an incredible hat-trick in a comeback win against Manchester United last season, he has been Chelsea's guiding light in a turbulent time for the club under owner Todd Boehly.

However, it could have turned out completely different in the summer of 2023, had Palmer joined Sheffield United on loan, as the rumour mill suggested he might do.

A brilliant performance against Arsenal in the Community Shield for Man City changed all that though, as the Blades and other clubs were knocked out of the running as Chelsea arrived with a huge offer late in the window to offer Palmer a platform to better himself away from the Etihad Stadium on a permanent basis.

Speaking to Football League World's Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy from the Blades Ramble Podcast, he admitted that the Palmer transfer link was the one rumour he wished had come to fruition.

The Sheffield Star revealed in the summer of 2023 that there was an interest in bringing Palmer - on the fringes of the Man City first-team at the time - to the club after helping to develop both Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, whilst Alan Nixon seconded that in August last year, but a deal was never done.

"This seems unbelievable in retrospect, but I can 100% guarantee this was very close to happening," Jimmy said.

"When we got promoted two seasons ago and lost Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, we were very close to signing Cole Palmer on loan.

"Palmer played for Man City in the Community Shield while negotiating a loan deal with Sheffield United. He scored and put in an unbelievable performance, which ultimately earned him his move to Chelsea.

"How different last season could have been had Cole Palmer signed for Sheffield United."

Cole Palmer could have been a difference-maker for Sheffield United in the Premier League

After securing promotion from the Championship in the 2022-23 season, the Blades were severely impacted by the loss of two key players, Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, who departed for Burnley and Marseille respectively, having come into the last year of their contracts at Bramall Lane.

Without their influence, Sheffield United struggled in the Premier League, finishing rock bottom with a dismal tally of just three wins and 16 points.

While one player usually can't make much of a difference, had Palmer joined Paul Heckingbottom's side on loan, you feel they would have been able to close that 16-point gap to Nottingham Forest.

In an often inconsistent Chelsea side, Palmer frequently carried the team with his individual brilliance, finishing the Premier League season with an impressive 22 goals and 11 assists.

His impact extended beyond just his goal contributions; an exceptional touch and ability to manipulate the ball set him apart from other modern-day players.

Cole Palmer's 2023-24 Season Stats (All competitions) Appearances 48 Goals 27 Assists 15 Average Rating 7.78 Source: FotMob

For Sheffield United fans, this missed opportunity will be seen as a real disappointment, as rarely do you get the opportunity to sign such a gifted player.

However, with the Blades making a positive start to the 2024-25 Championship, they will be hopeful that they can secure promotion back to the first tier of English football.

If they do succeed, they may be afforded the opportunity to sign a different up-and-coming player and this time that could be the difference-maker.