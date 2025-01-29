Sheffield United’s move for Hertha Berlin full-back Jonjoe Kenny is ‘almost cancelled’ as the end of the transfer window approaches.

According to a report from German outlet Bild, negotiations have stalled, and a deal is unlikely to be completed before Monday’s deadline.

The Blades are keen to bolster their squad before the 3rd February to sustain a promotion push back to the Premier League, with a shock 3-0 defeat at home to Hull City last Friday seeing the club lose momentum in the top two race against Burnley and Leeds United.

Championship table (as it stands 29th January) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 29 34 60 2 Sheffield United 29 19 58 3 Burnley 28 27 57 4 Sunderland 29 18 55 5 West Brom 29 13 44 6 Middlesbrough 29 11 44 7 Blackburn Rovers 29 4 42 8 Bristol City 29 3 41

At the beginning of this week, Bild reported the Blades had given Hertha an ultimatum until Wednesday over the transfer before moving on to other targets on their shortlist.

The Yorkshire outfit originally made an offer of €600,000 plus the same amount of cash in bonuses if they returned to the top flight, while the former Everton player had reached a verbal agreement with Chris Wilder to move to Bramall Lane, and has been waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement.

However, any move appears to now be dead in the water heading into the final few days of the window, serving as a body blow to Sheffield United.

As per German-based Bild, a fresh report emerged about the latest developments over Jonjoe Kenny’s potential move to the Championship.

The Blades had handed Hertha an ultimatum by Wednesday to agree a deal, in order to have enough time to try and secure another right-back before the window closes.

The Englishman had reportedly been dreaming of linking up with Chris Wilder at Sheffield United, but a move appears to be non-existent as Sheffield United couldn’t match the €2 million asking price, deeming it to be too high.

Therefore, the Blades have moved on to quickly pursue other targets, with Bild stating there will need to be a ‘small miracle’ for the 27-year-old to be playing in red and white.

Kenny’s contract winds down in Germany at the end of the season, and he is keen on a move away, while Bild have stated there are ‘no winners’ and the two teams ‘come away empty handed’ with talks breaking down.

Sheffield United will have disappointment over Jonjoe Kenny collapse

Sheffield United are in desperate need of depth in their squad as the second half of the Championship season continues to ramp up.

The Blades had eyed up Jonjoe Kenny as an immediate starter in the right-back slot, in order to offer an attacking presence down the flank as well as keeping the backline solid with his defensive duties.

With legs required to deal with the hurdles thrown their way in the second tier, Sheffield United will be anxious about battling the deadline to secure a similar replacement, with these sorts of discussions far from ideal when requiring a busy end to the window.

News of a move for Ipswich Town's Harry Clarke, then, comes at an ideal time.