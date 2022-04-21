Sheffield United transfer predicament confirmed on 26-year-old

Promotion chasers Sheffield United won’t be able to recall Lys Mousset from Serie A outfit Salernitana despite their injury crisis in attack, as per a report from The Star.

Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick were both ruled out for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign some time ago in what was a considerable blow for the Blades, with the former improving under the stewardship of Paul Heckingbottom and the latter continuing to be an asset for the second-tier side.

Billy Sharp and Oliver McBurnie have since joined the duo on the sidelines, forcing Heckingbottom to play Iliman Ndiaye with Morgan Gibbs-White in a more advanced role and 18-year-old Will Osula made his way on to the bench.

Only die-hard Sheffield United supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Morgan Gibbs White has scored a higher or lower amount of goals than 8 this season? Higher Lower

This injury crisis has come at the worst possible time for the South Yorkshire side in their quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, scoring just twice in their past three league games and winning just two points in the process.

That is a real source of frustration for the Blades as they had the opportunity to make their current position safer going into the final few matches of the 2021/22 campaign, although the unexpected arrival of Filip Uremovic has provided them with an extra option at the back amid their previous injury worries in central defence.

They haven’t been able to recruit a forward to mitigate the effects of their current shortage of options up top though – and they won’t be able to recall Mousset either according to the Sheffield Star.

The outlet have confirmed the Frenchman can only be recalled during a transfer window, a blow for the Blades who could have benefitted from having a fully fit Mousset at their disposal. Added to this, he is also out injured at this stage.

The Verdict:

The 26-year-old has failed to stay fit for long enough this season to make a real impact, so he may not have been the saviour some may think he would be if he was to return to Bramall Lane.

Recording three goals in just seven second-tier appearances this term, there’s no doubt he has the goalscoring pedigree to make an impact but his fitness has been a concern for a long while now and this is why he’s likely to leave at the end of this campaign.

Instead, the Blades will need to rely on the likes of Ndiaye and Gibbs-White to come up with the goods for now, though the duo and Sander Berge could potentially step up to the plate to supply the goals needed to take Heckingbottom’s men to the play-offs.

Sharp is closing in on a return though which is a big boost – and they will need boosts like this if they want to fend off the likes of Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers for a top-six spot at the end of the campaign.

And if the likes of Daniel Jebbison and Osula can make a good impact in the coming games, that could set them up well for more senior action in the next few years. Jebbison in particular looks like a very promising prospect.