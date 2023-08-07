Highlights Sheffield United may make a move for Chuba Akpom as they prepare to receive £12m from Sander Berge's sale to Burnley.

Akpom was a success story for Middlesbrough last season, scoring 28 goals under Michael Carrick's guidance.

Akpom's contract situation means that Boro may receive offers in the £10-15m range, giving them a decision to make.

Sheffield United could make a move for Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom as they prepare to bank £12m from Sander Berge’s sale to Burnley.

Chuba Akpom attracts Premier League attention

It’s been a summer of speculation surrounding Akpom, who was a real success story for Boro after Michael Carrick’s appointment last season.

The forward, who was frozen out previously, became a key figure under Carrick, who used Akpom in a slightly more withdrawn role. And, the player responded in style, scoring 28 goals in the Championship as Boro reached the play-offs, when they ultimately lost to Coventry City over two legs.

With Akpom entering the final year of his contract at the Riverside Stadium, there are doubts about his future, as the Teesside outfit know they will lose him on a free in 12 months time if fresh terms can’t be agreed.

So far, there’s been no breakthrough with the player, and it was claimed last week that Sheffield United were monitoring Akpom.

Sheffield United to step up Chuba Akpom interest

Despite winning promotion to the Premier League, it’s been a tough summer for the Blades so far, who aren’t in a position to splash the cash.

As a result, they’ve had to cash in on two of their biggest assets, with Iliman Ndiaye leaving for Marseille, and midfielder Berge now looks set to join Burnley.

Whilst the duo have entered the final years of their deals at Bramall Lane, it’s still a significant setback for the Yorkshire side, who will be desperate to add reinforcements with the funds they’ve brought in.

And, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Berge’s sale means that they could make a formal offer for Akpom.

“The loss of Berge will open doors to a move for Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien and a possible return to a bid for Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom.”

How much would Chuba Akpom cost?

This is a difficult one to predict. Normally, you are looking in excess of £20m for top Championship players. That has been proven time and time again in the past few windows, and Akpom’s performances last season means he falls into that category.

But, the contract situation has a massive impact on the value of a player - as Sheffield United have found out themselves with Ndiaye and Berge moving for fees that are below their true value.

So, you would think Boro will likely receive offers in the £10-15m range for Akpom, which will give the hierarchy a decision to make.

Middlesbrough summer transfer plans

The future of Akpom was always going to be central to Boro’s plans this summer, as replacing someone who scored 28 goals would be very difficult.

They would ideally want an answer as soon as possible, and the club will no doubt hold out for a substantial fee if the Blades do press ahead to sign Akpom.

Of course, the money brought in would also allow Carrick to strengthen other areas of the pitch, so it could be a busy final few weeks of the deadline for Middlesbrough.

Carrick’s men are back in action at Huddersfield in the League Cup tomorrow night.