Sheffield United transfer interest emerges in 20-goal forward

Milton Keynes Dons attacker Scott Twine is on Sheffield United‘s transfer radar – but the Blades have not yet made a bid for his services, according to YorkshireLive.

However, an offer being made by the South Yorkshire outfit for Twine may rest on a big sale happening at Bramall Lane this summer – and by that point the 22-year-old may not be at the Dons any longer, with major interest in his signature.

Twine has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in the EFL following his exploits at MK Dons this past season in League One, where he scored 20 goals and also notched 13 assists from an attacking midfield position.

Following their failure to win promotion to the Championship, the Dons are vulnerable to losing Twine this summer, and have already seen bids come in from both Hull City and Burnley for his services.

Head coach Liam Manning however has stated that the offers on the table have fallen short of the club’s valuation of Twine, and that both the Clarets and the Tigers must up their bids to have any chance of his acquisition.

The Blades are now another club who are keen on the prolific forward, but they are yet to strike in the transfer market just yet, and YorkshireLive have reported that it would help if funds could be generated by an outgoing at Bramall Lane, with Paul Heckingbottom’s transfer budget an unknown at this point.

The Verdict

There was always going to be big interest in Twine this summer thanks to what he produced this past season.

Perhaps Hull are a surprising team in the race considering where they finished in the table in 2021-22, but United certainly need to replace the creativity and goals that Morgan Gibbs-White produced last season.

Good players cost lots of money though, and the Blades are going to fork out something substantial if they really want Twine.

And to seal his services, they will have to move fast as clubs have already put their initial offers down, which means that a deal could be close if they are increased – Sheffield United are currently stalling and that needs to change.