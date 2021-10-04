Sheffield United transfer hint emerges following scouting spot

Sheffield United could be eyeing up the Portuguese market in January as it emerged that they had a scout at this weekend’s match between Porto and Pacos Ferreira, per A Bola (via Sport Witness).

The Blades have yet to fully fire in the Championship this season despite going on a run of four matches unbeaten following the September international break – but that was ruined by back-to-back defeats last week to Middlesbrough and Bournemouth.

Most of Slavisa Jokanovic’s summer transfer business came late in the window when he secured the loan signings of Morgan Gibbs-White, Robin Olsen and Conor Hourihane – all players who have experience in the Premier League and Championship.

But he could be shopping further afield in the mid-season window with A Bola claiming that a representative of the club was at Estadio do Dragao to witness Porto’s 2-1 victory over Pacos Ferreira.

United were not explicitly linked to anyone from Portugal in the previous transfer window but this could be a sign that Jokanovic is planning ahead to strengthen his squad in January if he gets the chance.

The Verdict

All of United’s summer signings were well-known to English fans but if Jokanovic is looking at any Porto players then they would surely require fees but also it would be a bit of a drop down from a title challenge in Portugal to the Championship.

It would probably be more realistic for the Blades to be looking at players from a team like Pacos who they could perhaps purchase and see if they can cut it in the Championship.

United were apparently one of many clubs who were represented at Dragao, with Manchester United, Watford, Inter Milan, Southampton and others also on scouting duties.

The Blades could probably compete somewhat with the likes of Watford for players but it all depends on who the club were watching – which may be revealed in the coming weeks