Sheffield United have held talks with Gabriel Osho about signing the Luton Town centre-back on a free transfer when his deal expires, but their pursuit is being held up by their proposed takeover.

After a dismal campaign that saw the Blades relegated from the Premier League with a whimper, Chris Wilder would have been hoping to be active quickly as he looks to build a squad that can bounce back straight away.

Work on outgoings has already started, with several experienced players confirmed as leaving this summer already, including Max Lowe, Ollie Norwood and George Baldock.

Sheffield United target Gabriel Osho

Therefore, Wilder would’ve hoped that would have freed up space for new recruits, but it seems they are struggling to get deals over the line right now.

That’s after Sun journalist Alan Nixon revealed that the Blades have been in discussion with Osho over a move to Bramall Lane, but they are unable to commit to a financial offer right now.

As a result, he states Osho could decide to remain with the Hatters, who are keen for him to stay, whilst he will also have other options on the table.

Gabriel Osho Premier League Stats 23/24 (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 21 Goals 2 Clean Sheets 2 Interceptions Per Game 1.5 Tackles Per Game 2 Balls Recovered Per Game 4.9 Clearances Per Game 4.2

The update adds that this uncertainty from the ownership has already seen Sheffield United miss out on a deal for Luke Ayling, who was a free agent after leaving Leeds United before signing for Middlesbrough. Plus, it has prevented them from making a ‘suitable offer’ to Alan Browne, who is also available on a free as his contract at Preston runs down.

Sheffield United takeover latest

Clearly, the Yorkshire side need the takeover sorted as soon as possible, so all connected to the club will have been frustrated with the hold up over the past few weeks.

It was said last month that an American consortium had submitted their plans to the EFL as they await final approval, but that has yet to come.

There’s no set time limit for the EFL to stick to, so it’s not like the Blades know they will have an answer within the next few weeks. So, they will just be hoping for a swift resolution, as it’s impacting what they can do in the window, with a crucial period ahead.

Gabriel Osho would be a smart signing for Sheffield United

Looking back from a football perspective, the links to Osho should please Sheffield United fans as he is exactly the sort of signing they should be making.

Despite Luton’s relegation, he coped well at times in the top-flight, and he obviously has promotion winning experience from the Championship.

He would bring athleticism to the back line, and the fact he has spent the past few years in a back three means he should be able to settle into Wilder’s plans with relative ease.

To get a player like that on a free would be shrewd business, and at 25, Osho is entering his peak years, so he fits the profile of what they should want. Now, it’s a case of waiting to see when the takeover is finalised, and how long into the window it happens.