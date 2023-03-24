Sheffield United are continuing to put in plans to rectify the issues that have caused their transfer embargo as they look to have these restrictions lifted, according to an update from The Star.

The Blades were placed under this embargo back in January after defaulting on payments to other clubs, with this ruining their chances of bringing in a replacement for Reda Khadra and signing other players during the January transfer window.

It has also been revealed that these restrictions have denied Paul Heckingbottom and United's hierarchy the opportunity to hand out new contracts to players, with several first-teamers including Wes Foderingham and Oli McBurnie having just a few months left on their current deals.

Dozy Mmobuosi's takeover bid may have complicated the situation, with current owner Prince Abdullah potentially wanting the Nigerian businessman to take on these debts as part of the deal struck between the duo.

However, these restrictions may be affecting the Blades' plans for the summer because more than two months have passed and they are yet to have this embargo lifted.

The Star believe that work is going on behind the scenes to try to "satisfy their obligations" and solve this issue though - a promising bit of news for the Blades' supporters.

Takeover bidder Mmobuosi, meanwhile, has held face-to-face talks with the EFL this week to try and get his deal approved as quickly as possible.

The Verdict:

Even though Mmobuosi could complete his takeover, there are no guarantees that will happen and that's why Prince Abdullah should be looking to get this issue sorted as quickly as possible.

United can't plan properly for the summer unless they know where they are at - because they don't know when they can offer new deals to players at this stage.

If they had been able to hand out new contracts a couple of months ago, they would have a clearer idea of who was staying and who was going, but both Heckingbottom and the players remain in the dark about who will be staying put at Bramall Lane.

Reports that plans are being put into place to try and have these restrictions lifted are promising though - and if they do manage to free themselves from these shackles - that could provide the Blades with a real boost going into the final month of the campaign.

That could give them the push needed to stay above some of their other automatic promotion rivals and claim second place, with off-field stability only likely to help their cause at such a crucial time for them.