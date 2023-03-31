Brighton and Hove Albion have taken Motherwell striker Jevan Beattie on trial ahead of a potential transfer approach for the youngster, according to this morning's report from the Daily Record.

It was revealed back in February that Championship side Sheffield United had been very impressed with the forward during his time on trial at Bramall Lane and offered him a scholarship with a two-year professional contract on the table as well.

His current side have also offered him a pro deal but he seems to be open to a move south of the border, though it's currently unclear where he will move to now with United previously believed to have been close to winning the race for him.

Why have Sheffield United not signed Jevan Beattie?

As part of a deal that would take him to Bramall Lane, the Blades would need to fork out a compensation fee to recruit him and this is potentially why they have been unable to get a deal over the line with the transfer embargo hampering their ability to make signings.

This is an issue they experienced way back in January with the club unable to recruit a replacement for Reda Khadra and with this embargo yet to be lifted, it looks as though they won't be able to sign Beattie for the foreseeable future.

The embargo is confirmed in the report as the main reason why they can't recruit him, with the Blades yet to take the steps needed to free themselves from these restrictions.

What's the latest on this Brighton swoop for Jevan Beattie?

With a move to United not certain to go through, Brighton have capitalised on this by running the rule over him this week as they judge whether he would be a suitable player to sign.

He is training with the club's development team instead of the senior side but with the Seagulls being an established force in the Premier League - a switch to the south coast could be tempting for the youngster.

It doesn't seem as though the top-flight team have offered him anything yet though as they weigh up whether to keep him at the Amex Stadium, something they will be able to do with the player yet to sign a fresh deal with his current team.

The Verdict

Beattie can't afford to keep waiting for the Blades so no one would blame him if he decides to make the move to Brighton if he's offered a contract there.

Young forward Evan Ferguson has thrived at the Amex Stadium in recent times and that could be inspirational for Beattie who will want to replicate father Craig and establish himself as a notable figure in football.

The Blades have also given young forwards an opportunity to shine with Daniel Jebbison playing for the first team this season and Will Osula likely to be given a chance to show what he can do at some point after being recalled from Derby County in January.

It seems as though Motherwell rate him highly as well though and that's why it wouldn't be a massive shock if he stayed where he is - but a switch to a side in the English top or second tier may be more appealing.

United could join Brighton in the top flight next season and that doesn't work in Beattie's current team's favour because that would surely put Paul Heckingbottom's side in a good position to sign him.

They need to have their embargo lifted first though.