Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke amid competition from rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

As first reported by journalist Mike McGrath, the right-back was set to join on loan from the Tractor Boys until the end of the campaign, in a move that is now official.

The Blades have beaten their bitter local rivals to the signing, with The Star reporting earlier this week that Danny Rohl was keen on adding the ex-Arsenal man to his first-team squad.

Clarke helped Ipswich gain promotion to the Premier League last season, but has fallen down the pecking order in the top flight behind the likes of Ben Johnson and Ben Godfrey.

Harry Clarke - Ipwsich Town league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 20 (16) 0 (1) 2023-24 35 (25) 1 (1) 2024-25 7 (4) 0 As of January 29th

Harry Clarke transfer verdict issued by Sheffield United fan pundit

When asked about the signing of Clarke, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy, from Blades Ramble, revealed his delight at the move.

He believes a centre-back signing is still needed, but he’s happy to have beaten the Owls to the 23-year-old’s signature for the right-back.

“Harry Clarke looks like a very good signing for Sheffield United,” Jimmy told Football League World.

“We were in for Jonjoe Kenny on a permanent deal, so there is a little bit of disappointment that we couldn’t get a permanent right-back in this window.

“But in the January transfer window, things aren’t going to run as smoothly as you’d like.

“Harry Clarke looks like a very decent alternative.

“The fact that our rivals have been interested in him just makes it all the more sweet.

“We do still need a centre-back as a priority, and Harry Clarke coming in on a loan means we’ve utilised all five loan [spots], so the centre-back target will now have to be a permanent deal, if Harry Clarke is going to come in on a loan.

“It does change things up for us a little bit.

“Very excited, like what I’ve seen of Harry Clarke, think he can do a job for us and absolutely delighted with the signing.”

Harry Clarke could be somewhat of an Alfie Gilchrist upgrade for Sheffield United

Clarke will add some strength and depth to Sheffield United’s defensive options, but he could end up being an upgrade on Alfie Gilchrist.

There's no doubt that the Chelsea loanee has talent and will have a bright future, but he is more of a defensive full-back than an attacking one, whereas Clarke does not mind bombing down the wing like he did with Ipswich last season at times.

Clarke's arrival could also mean that Gilchrist could move into a centre-back role, potentially filling that void left by Souttar's season-ending injury.

Clarke also has experience of competing for promotion to the Premier League, making him a valuable addition to the dressing room, so he has the potential to prove a very shrewd addition to Wilder’s squad for the second half of the campaign.