Sheffield United transfer boost emerges as Wolves player stance addressed by Bruno Lage

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage has revealed it’s unlikely the Premier League side will recall midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Sheffield United during the January transfer window, as quoted by VAVEL.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the Championship with the Blades so far this season, coming in on deadline day when they had won just two points from their opening five games of the campaign, and helping to turn around their fortunes.

Although it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Slavisa Jokanovic’s men since then, losing consecutive games away to Middlesbrough and AFC Bournemouth before the previous international break, they are in much better shape compared to where they were during the first international interval of the campaign in early September.

Gibbs-White has scored three times and registered two assists in just seven league matches, leading to speculation surrounding his future at Bramall Lane, with his parent club Wolves able to recall him during the winter window.

Last month, the West Midlands side’s manager Lage admitted he wanted to retain the England youth international, but also respected his wishes to go out on loan to play more regular football.

Arguably, this decision has paid off for the long term with the Premier League side set to welcome back a better Gibbs-White at the end of the campaign – and Lage believes he won’t be seeing him return to Molineux until then.

He said: “Every time we look at the players who are out on loan and every time we are very happy with what Morgan is doing.

“He is working hard and is a very good player and he works very well. The way he works with us and also the way that he works with Sheffield United.”

And when asked about a potential recall, he continued: “No, look we are happy where he is and even if no new player comes into the club, we will look at the options we have and make sure we take the best decision for the club and the player as well.”

The Verdict:

This will be a big boost for both United and Gibbs-White, especially after performing so well in the second tier and becoming a vital player in a potential promotion push.

The opportunity of a quick return to the Premier League could be a tempting option – but he isn’t guaranteed to be a key player in the West Midlands just yet and this could stifle his development – so the 21-year-old would be better served staying in the second tier.

Jokanovic’s men may not have made the best start to the 2021/22 campaign, but they are likely to be in and around the promotion mix by the end of the campaign and under the Serbian, the midfielder should be able to develop well.

You could also argue he’s playing with a selection of Premier League-quality players. Sander Berge is definitely one of those men, Conor Hourihane did well at Aston Villa, Billy Sharp is still as lethal as ever and they have the experience in their backline to regain their top-flight status.

But the game is played out on the pitch, not on paper, so he and the rest of his teammates will have a fight on their hands if they want to lift themselves up the table. This is a challenge that the 21-year-old will relish though.