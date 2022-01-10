Sheffield United transfer blow played down as Wolves stance comes into question

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that talks have not taken place with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the possibility of Morgan Gibbs-White being recalled to Molineux this month.

Wolves have already opted to bring Ryan Giles and Dion Sanderson back from their respective loan spells at Cardiff City and Birmingham City this month but have yet to make a decision regarding Gibbs-White’s future.

Since joining the Blades on a temporary deal last year, the midfielder has produced some eye-catching performances in the Championship.

As well as scoring five goals for the club at this level, Gibbs-White has also provided his team-mates with four assists in 16 league games.

Currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a knee injury, the midfielder recently had this issue assessed by Wolves and is set to join up with the Blades’ squad later this month to continue his rehab.

In the 21-year-old’s absence yesterday, United suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bruno Lage’s side in the FA Cup.

Following this clash, Heckingbottom shared an update on Gibbs-White’s situation.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the midfielder, the Blades boss said: “As it stands, [there is] nothing to talk about in my eyes [with Wolves].

“He’s coming back to us in a week or so to complete his rehab.”

1 of 30 What year was Billy Sharp born? 1986 1987 1988 1989

The Verdict

For the Blades’ sake, they will be hoping that Wolves will allow Gibbs-White to feature for the club in the Championship for the remainder of the campaign as he has excelled at this level.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.19 in the second-tier, the midfielder will be confident in his ability to spearhead a push for a top-six finish when he is ready to feature again.

Providing that Gibbs-White is able to maintain his fitness, there is no reason why he cannot help his side reach new heights as United have already shown some signs of promise since opting to appoint Heckingbottom as their new manager.

Set to face Derby County this weekend, the Blades will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten in the Championship to six games at Pride Park.