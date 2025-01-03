Sheffield United will be looking to put a three-game winless run behind them to keep pace in the automatic promotion race.

The Blades, under Chris Wilder, have been plagued by injuries over the festive period, with defeats to Burnley and Sunderland along with a blank against West Brom derailing the forward momentum they had previously created.

This has seen the Yorkshire outfit slip to third in the second tier, with the January transfer window providing an excellent opportunity to bolster the squad and put pressure on Burnley and Leeds, who currently occupy the top two spots.

Championship table (1st-3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 25 29 52 2 Burnley 25 21 49 3 Sheffield United 25 18 49 (Table correct as of January 3rd, 2025)

Sheffield United may also have more freedom to spend after the completed takeover by US-based COH Sport in late December.

Here at Football League World, we take a look at the state of play surrounding a number of potential Blades transfers.

Ben Brereton Diaz set to leave Southampton as Sheffield United eye reunion

According to BBC Sport, Southampton are prepared to let Ben Brereton Diaz depart the South Coast, which will come as a boost to Sheffield United, who are interested in bringing him back to Bramall Lane for the remainder of the season.

A number of Championship sides are already eyeing up a move for the Chile international as the Saints aim to trim their squad in a bid to retain their Premier League status.

The 25-year-old has failed to score for Southampton in four starts and six appearances off the bench after a £7 million move from Villarreal, and the Sheffield Star has reported about a possible reunion being on the table.

While the Blades face some fierce competition for Brereton Diaz’s services, you would place them in the driving seat for his signature given their past connections.

Oli McBurnie unlikely to leave Las Palmas amid Sheffield United interest

Sheffield United are keen to sign a forward in January and reportedly hold an interest in another former Blade, Oli McBurnie.

However, Chris Wilder’s outfit have been handed a blow in this pursuit, with a report from the Sheffield Star outlining that McBurnie is unlikely to leave the Spanish club, with the Scot seen as an important player to help the Gran Canaria-based side retain their La Liga status.

Alan Nixon first reported the news that Sheffield United had reignited their interest in the Scotsman, who only left the South Yorkshire side last summer following their relegation.

The likes of Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster have suffered injury issues during their time at the club, so reinforcements are required to make sure the Blades are well-equipped for the hectic second half of the season.

After this news, Sheffield United are likely to look elsewhere and pursue other targets.

Sheffield United place Hamza Choudhury on transfer shortlist

Sheffield United have placed Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury on their transfer shortlist, with a move looking to be made in January, according to the Sheffield Star.

Central midfielder Choudhury, who changed his allegiance to represent Bangladesh, has found opportunities hard to come by in a Foxes shirt under both Steve Cooper and Ruud Van Nistelrooy, featuring just four times so far in the Premier League.

The report states United are keen on adding the 27-year-old to the ranks after a season-ending injury to Oli Arblaster and the recent absence of Vini Souza, with his experience of winning promotion with Leicester last season also ticking the boxes.

It is yet to be seen whether Van Nistelrooy has Choudhury in his plans for the Foxes' Premier League survival bid, but he looks set to be a prime target in Yorkshire as the Blades aim to bolster their light midfield options.