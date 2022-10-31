Sheffield United tracking Dutch midfielder ahead of January transfer window

Championship outfit Sheffield United have been tracking AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders in action with a view to potentially making a transfer move for the 24-year-old in the upcoming January window, according to Football Insider.

Blades recruitment chief Paul Mitchell is said to have watched Reijnders first-hand as Alkmaar took on Volendam in Eredivisie action on Sunday – a match in which the former Netherlands youth international scored AZ’s second goal of the afternoon.

It was goal number two of the Dutch league season for Reijnders, who hit a seasonal best in the 2021-22 campaign with six.

United have been tracking midfielders since the summer, and looked to be close to securing a transfer deal for CF Montreal’s Canada international Ismael Kone on deadline day in September.

However, the deal broke down and whilst head coach Paul Heckingbottom hinted that it could be revisited in January, it appears that the club are also scouring around for other targets, with Reijnders potentially one of those that could see a bid submitted for in two months time.

The Verdict

Reijnders is clearly flourishing for AZ this season, and it isn’t just in the league where he has been doing it as well.

The midfielder scored three times in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers and has notched two assists in the group stages, so he’s performing to the top of his ability.

Midfield is an area that United could do with looking at some younger permanent additions, with Oli Norwood and John Fleck now both the wrong side of 30 years of age.

Kone will probably be the ideal target, especially if a club comes in and meets Sander Berge’s asking price in January, but it’s apparent that United are looking far and wide for new additions, and if he can be got for the right price, then Reijnders could be a smart bit of business.