Sheffield United tracking 25-year-old’s situation at Liverpool

Ben Davies has been on loan with Sheffield United this season joining the club from Liverpool at the start of the season.

The defender has had a bit of a disrupted season having suffered with injuries, illnesses and personal issues.

However, he has impressed his manager this season in his 22 appearances this season as well as proving to valuable off the pitch too.

With Liverpool preparing for a Champions League final this weekend, it does seem unlikely that Davies will get first team opportunities at Anfield next season.

However, according to The Star, the Blades are hoping this could mean another deal for them with the defender next season.

United will not be able to match his current wages but considering he’s under contract at Liverpool until 2025, a loan move again wouldn’t be off the cards.

It’s believed that the Blades boss has already discussed the potential move with the 25-year-old but is yet to make official contact with Liverpool over it.

However, once Klopp’s side have got their Champions League final out of the way this weekend the manager will likely lay out his plans for next season, meaning it will then be revealed whether or not Davies is part of the plans at Anfield next season, thus giving Heckingbottom a clear indication of what to do.

The Verdict:

Although Davies didn’t play as often as he would’ve hoped to last season, when he did play he proved to be reliable and a good player for the Blades.

Furthermore, this is a key position for United to be strengthening over the summer with Filip Uremovic set to rejoin his parent club Rubin Kazan.

Heckingbototm will have his eye on other players too but he does know what he’s going to get with Davies and has clearly been impressed with what he’s added to the side so far. Furthermore, with him unlikely to get a look in at Liverpool it becomes a beneficial deal for both the club and the player.

That being said, it will have to be seen whether a deal can be struck with Liverpool over the summer.