Sheffield United could be set for another summer of upheaval at the end of the season, depending on what division they find themselves in.

Chris Wilder’s charges are firmly in the race for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

But no matter what league they will ply their trade in next season, there are two players they should look to move on after the campaign finishes.

Ivo Grbic

Goalkeeper with Champions League pedigree needs permanent Sheffield United exit

Ivo Grbic knew what he was signing up for when he swapped Atlético Madrid for Sheffield United midway through the 2023/24 campaign.

The Croatian international clearly moved to Bramall Lane in search of regular game time, having played no minutes for Atlético in the first half of last season.

Sheffield United were rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, with relegation a near certainty.

Signed to replace Wes Foderingham, Grbic started 10 games for the Blades – conceding over 30 times - before being dropped near the end of the season for the man he was meant to succeed.

Ivo Grbic's Sheffield United appearances (Premier League unless stated) Opponent (Home or away) Score Brighton (H - FA Cup) 2-5 Crystal Palace (A) 3-2 Wolves (A) 1-0 Arsenal (H) 0-6 Bournemouth (A) 2-2 Fulham (H) 3-3 Liverpool (A) 3-1 Chelsea (H) 2-2 Brentford (A) 2-0 Burnley (H) 1-4

At the end of the campaign, boss Wilder admitted that the move had been a failure, and that the Blades would look to move the Croat on.

However, despite his pedigree of Champions League football, Sheffield United were only able to find a loan move to Turkish outfit Caykur Rizespor.

But with no permanent clause in the deal, Grbic will return to Yorkshire this summer, with an estimated wage of £24,000 a week on his contract that runs until the summer of 2027.

Clearly, club and player would like to part ways, so no matter Sheffield United’s division next season, it seems likely Grbic will not be involved.

Tom Davies

Sheffield United should look to move injury-prone midfielder on

Since arriving at Bramall Lane ahead of the 2023/24 season, Davies has endured consistent injuries.

The midfielder played just nine times during the Blades’ miserable Premier League campaign last year, tearing his thigh muscle in training before a hamstring issue ended his season early.

That same issue caused Davies to miss the start of Sheffield United’s return to the Championship, with the 26-year-old returning in November.

After being gently reintroduced into first-team action with appearances off the bench, Davies then enjoyed a run of starts in Chris Wilder’s team and scored a crucial winning goal against Sunderland.

However, another issue halted Davies’ gametime in January, and after the Everton academy graduate returned for two substitute appearances, a calf injury picked up in training has seen the midfielder return to the sidelines.

The Blades must have been aware of the issues Davies suffered at Everton, the club where he came through the academy to play 155 Premier League games.

After missing over 200 days with a knee issue, Davies was dropped from the Toffees’ Premier League squad halfway through the 2021/22 campaign after requiring surgery on his hamstring.

Capology estimates the 26-year-old to be taking home £30,000 a week, which would be a poor return on investment for Sheffield United based on his lack of availability in his time in South Yorkshire.

With another year remaining on his deal, Sheffield United might be wise to try and cash in on the former England under-21 international.

That would allow the Blades to find a more reliable player for the heart of their midfield.