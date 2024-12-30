Sheffield United are reportedly one of a number of clubs that are keeping tabs on Stoke City striker Tom Cannon ahead of the January transfer window but would have to strike a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, while the Potters are thought to be desperate to keep their Leicester City loanee for the rest of the season.

Stoke beat off some very strong competition to secure the Foxes frontman on loan in the last week of the summer window, and he endured a slow start to life in the Potteries but has massively improved in recent months and bagged his 10th goal of the campaign with a late winner against Sunderland yesterday.

Sheffield United were one of the teams linked with a move for the Republic of Ireland international back in the summer window, but the Potters won the race for his services, yet their poor form as a team this season has seen rumours emerge over the possibility of Leicester being ready to recall him and loan him back out to a higher-placed team.

New reports emerge over Tom Cannon, Sheffield United possibility in January window

Transfer journalist Darren Witcoop has today reported, via X, that Cannon is a player to watch out for over the next month, with Sheffield United among his admirers, but the Blades would have to strike a permanent deal with Leicester if they wanted to sign him in January.

TEAMtalk's Fraser Fletcher has followed that up by claiming that Chris Wilder's side have made moves to approach the 22-year-old over the last week, with Leicester unlikely to recall him for their own Premier League squad.

Witcoop's report also claims that Stoke are desperate to keep Cannon for the duration of this term, which, given their likelihood of being embroiled in a relegation battle come May and his strong form compared to the rest of their attackers, should come as little surprise.

Cannon could be the difference in the Blades' promotion charge

Sheffield United have been seriously impressive on their return to the Championship this season, with strong form throughout the squad, but there is little doubt that Wilder could do with that little bit more in attack if he is to lead the Blades back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

United are currently second in the Championship, just two points behind league-leaders Leeds United, yet have scored 11 fewer goals than the Whites so far this term, and are in the midst of a small blip with no wins in their last two outings.

Their strike options are strong compared to the rest of the second-tier, yet none of Tyrese Campbell, Kieffer Moore, Rhian Brewster, or Ryan One have netted double figures this season, like Cannon has, and each have shown signs of inconsistency, in Campbell and Moore's case, and also a lack of real scoring prowess, in Brewster and One's cases.

Tom Cannon's 2024/25 Championship statistics (FBref) Appearances 20 Goals 9 Assists 1 Shots on target per 90 1.17 Shot-creating actions per 90 1.60 Aerials won per 90 3.04

It would not come as a shock to see one of those latter two move on in the next few weeks to make space for a new striker addition, and while United would likely have to shell out a sizable fee to sign Cannon from Leicester permanently, he could well be the difference between the Blades securing promotion back to the Premier League automatically, or having to go through the lottery of the play-offs in May.