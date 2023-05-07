Sheffield United will reportedly look to re-sign James McAtee on loan from Manchester City if they can't get their hands back on Tommy Doyle.

McAtee and Doyle have been crucial for Paul Heckingbottom this season in the Championship, contributing greatly whilst on loan from Man City and helping Sheffield United earn promotion.

However, with the Blades heading back into the Premier League, top-flight rules will deny them signing both on temporary agreements.

Will Sheffield United re-sign McAtee?

Alan Nixon has been reporting Sheffield United's plans for McAtee on his Patreon account, suggesting that the Blades will look to re-sign the 20-year-old on loan if they "can't sign his Manchester City mate Tommy Doyle".

The report from Nixon suggests that Sheffield United might be unable to sign Doyle if City allow him to leave permanently this summer, which will see them turn attentions to McAtee and another loan agreement.

McAtee has scooped the Blades' Young Player of the Season award for the 22/23 season, having played a key role on the way to promotion.

The City ace has eight goals in 36 Championship appearances, including four in his last eight league outings, which has helped drag Sheffield United over the line in the race for automatic promotion. McAtee has three league assists to go with that, including one in this purple patch of goalscoring form.

It appears that McAtee's long-term future will be at the Etihad Stadium, with the Daily Mail reporting in the last 24 hours that City are planning contract talks with the England youth international.

McAtee is said to "want to stake a claim for a first team place at Manchester City and has been encouraged by Pep Guardiola's praise for his performances this season" at Sheffield United.

What next for Sheffield United?

Sheffield United's penultimate game of the season was a disappointing affair, as the Blades lost out 1-0 to Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Thursday night.

Danny Ward's goal shortly before the hour was the difference in West Yorkshire, with Huddersfield securing their Championship status as a result of the win.

The Blades will take on Birmingham City on Monday afternoon at St Andrew's in what will be their final EFL fixture for at least the next 12 months.

It could potentially be McAtee and Doyle's final games in a Sheffield United shirt as the Blades look for a 28th league victory of a memorable season.