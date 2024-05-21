Highlights Tottenham and Sheffield United are two of the clubs eyeing Stoke City midfielder Wouter Burger in the summer transfer window.

Burger's impressive performances have attracted Premier League interest, with a reported price tag of £12 million.

Stoke City face a tough decision as they may struggle to keep hold of a key player amidst growing interest.

Tottenham and Sheffield United are both interested in signing Stoke City midfielder Wouter Burger in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from TEAMtalk, who say the 23-year-old could command an eight-figure fee once the market opens again.

It has been a challenging campaign for the Potters, who spent much of it fighting to avoid relegation from the Championship to League One.

Eventually they managed to do that, claiming a 17th place finish in the final second-tier standings, with the appointment of Steven Schumacher as manager helping them to pull clear of the bottom three.

Now it seems as though one of those who did impress for the Potters during the 2023/24 campaign, is starting to attract some considerable attention from elsewhere.

Tottenham and Sheffield United in Wouter Burger race

Last summer saw Stoke make a significant number of huge signings, and many of those struggled to make an impact during their first seasons with the club.

But having joined from Swiss side FC Basel for a fee reported to be worth £4.3 million last summer, Burger was one who did impress during his debut campaign in Staffordshire.

Indeed, it now seems as though his form for Stoke this season, is already starting to attract some considerable interest from elsewhere.

Wouter Burger 2023/24 Championship stats for Stoke City - from SofaScore Appearances 39 Goals 3 Assists 4 Pass Success Rate 77% Interceptions per Game 0.9 Tackles per Game 2.6 Balls Recovered per Game 5.6 Dribble Success Rate 70% Duel Success Rate 55%

According to this latest update, Tottenham and two other unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in the midfielder ahead of the summer.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United, who suffered relegation back to the Championship this season after just one year in the Premier League, have also been credited with an interest in the Dutchman.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Burger's contract with Stoke, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That of course, puts them in a strong position to negotiate any offers that are made for the midfielder during the upcoming transfer window.

It has therefore been claimed that the Potters will demand a fee in the region of £12million for the sale of the midfielder this summer.

It is hard not to feel as though these links with Burger will be something of a concern for those of a Stoke City persuasion.

With the midfielder having been one of the brighter sparks of an otherwise underwhelming campaign, he is someone who could be an important player for them going forward.

For that to be the case though, they would of course have to keep hold of him, and this interest from elsewhere may make it difficult for them to do so.

With the money that is available to Premier League clubs, especially those the size of Tottenham, it does feel as though the Potters' asking price for Burger would be affordable to them.

Indeed, the parachute payments and funds from players sales after relegation brought in by Sheffield United, mean that even they may be confident of being able to meet the asking price.

Meanwhile, the chance to play in the top flight - and European football when it comes to Spurs - also mean this opportunity may be one that Burger himself wants to take if it becomes available to him.

With that in mind, it therefore feels as though this could become something of a tough summer for Stoke City, at least when it comes to the future of Burger.