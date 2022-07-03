Sheffield United to rival Sunderland in pursuit of Premier League player

Sheffield United have ‘made contact’ with Tottenham as they look to sign Jack Clarke, who is also interesting Sunderland.

The winger joined the Black Cats on loan in January last season and he went on to play 20 times for Alex Neil’s side as they won promotion back to the Championship.

With Clarke impressing towards the end of the campaign in particular, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that the boss want to bring the player back to Wearside.

However, the Northern Echo have confirmed that whilst Sunderland are waiting for a response from Spurs as they seek a permanent move for Clarke, they won’t have a straight run at the player.

That’s because the report claims that the Blades are also discussing a possible switch for Clarke.

The update states that the Premier League side are waiting for Antonio Conte to sort his squad out ahead of the new season, but there is an expectation that the former Leeds United man will be allowed to leave.

Clarke is entering the final 12 months of his contract with Spurs, so he is unlikely to command a huge fee if he does depart.

The verdict

You can understand why there is plenty of interest in Clarke as whilst his move to Spurs hasn’t worked out he is still a very talented player.

Plus, even though he seems to have been around for a very long time, the attacker is only 21, so he’s certainly a long-term investment for whoever does bring him in.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out and it appears Clarke is going to have a big call to make on his future.

