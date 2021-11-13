Sheffield United to concede defeat in transfer tussle for Championship star as Burnley, Leeds and Wolves circle

Sheffield United are set to concede defeat over their pursuit of influential Reading midfielder John Swift as Premier League interest emerges, according to the Sheffield Star.

It has been reported by the Sheffield Star that the Blades made an approach to Reading last season over the potential availability of Swift with the midfielder heading into the final stages of his current deal with the Royals. However, in the end, nothing came of that approach and he has remained with the Championship club.

Swift has been in excellent form for the Royals so far this season in the Championship. The midfielder has managed to fire home eight goals and provided seven assists in his opening 17 league appearances. That has put him amongst the star performers in the league and only five players have scored more times than him so far in the division.

According to the latest report from the Sheffield Star, the Blades have been continuing to monitor Swift’s performances since their initial interest last term. That comes despite Slavisa Jokanovic wanting them to move for a more defensive-minded midfield player.

However, the report adds that with all three of Burnley, Leeds United and Wolves considering making offers to Reading for Swift in January, the Blades are ready to admit defeat and move on to other potential transfer targets.

The verdict

This is undoubtedly a blow for Sheffield United. Swift is amongst the very best players outside of the Premier League right now and he has been scintillating form Reading throughout the campaign to date.

To be on eight goals and seven assists at this stage for a midfielder is some going. It is therefore no surprise that Swift has been attracting interest from the Premier League and all three of Burnley, Leeds and Wolves could do with adding someone of his quality to their squads.

Whilst it would be a blow to miss out on Swift for Sheffield United, it does seem like a sensible approach for them to concede defeat now. That leaves them plenty of time to identify other potential transfer alternatives that they can pursue in the January window.

It seems that Jokanovic is more after a defensive-minded midfielder anyway, so moving for Swift would not have made that much sense in that respect. These developments might therefore enable the Blades to bring in the profile of player that their manager is wanting to sign and that might be the best approach for them to take.