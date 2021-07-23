Sheffield United tipped as ideal destination for Liverpool outcast as transfer interest builds

Sheffield United would be the ideal place for Ben Davies to get his career back on track, according to Paddy Kenny.

The central defender has endured a frustrating 2021 so far after leaving Preston North End for Liverpool during the January transfer window, before failing to make a single senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With first team opportunities unlikely, the 25-year-old could be looking for a fresh move this summer in order to kickstart his career.

Reports from The Sun had suggested that Sheffield United could be interested in completing a loan move for the defender ahead of the upcoming season, and according to Kenny, this could be the ideal move to help the player to find his form once again.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said: “I don’t see why he can’t get back on track at Sheffield United.

“He’s gone there [Liverpool] basically as cover, an emergency signing. They were really struggling in that department.

“With Van Dijk going to be back next season as well as a few others, he is just going to drop down the pecking order even more.

“So why not go to Sheffield United? They’ve got big aspirations and have got a good new manager. Get some game time, get playing.

“He was used to playing at Preston week in, week out. So it would be nice for him to go there and get some games.“

1 of 20 Rhian Brewster is 20 years of age True False

The verdict

I have to say that I agree with Paddy Kenny on this one.

Ben Davies is far too good a defender to be rotting in the reserves somewhere and so the focus for him has to be on finding somewhere to play.

Sheffield United are bound to be challenging near the top of the Championship this season and the 25-year-old could easily be someone who adds that extra bit of quality that’s needed to help them to thrive.

if this deal can get over the line then I think it’d be a wonderful piece of business for both player and club.