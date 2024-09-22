Sheffield United takeover bidder Thomas Page is anticipating to 'sign' a potential mystery millionaire to help with investment in acquiring the South Yorkshire side.

The Blades' takeover timeline continues as Page is finally looking to sealing a deal to own Chris Wilder's side.

The Wolverhampton-born businessman has been trying to complete an agreement with the Blades for several months and his American-based consortium is now seeking some more funds to get it over the line.

The exiled Englishman is hoping to purchase the club from Prince Abdullah, who has been owner at Bramall Lane since 2013. Having cemented his plans to move for Sheffield United in May, a deal remains to be closed.

According to Alan Nixon, Page is in talks with an Albanian with past football experience as he is looking for the extra backing needed.

Blades' bidders in pursuit of more investment with extra backing needed

The Albanian millionaire is American-based, which will help Page with his consortium.

A takeover saga which is now five months deep, this extra backing could fulfill Page's wish to become the owner of the Blades.

As reported by the Sheffield Star in August the deal was nearing its completion, but it hit another roadblock. It was stated on 10th September that the EFL required a final significant document despite being largely satisfied by the consortium's plans, and the initial confidence that a deal would be completed slowly began to turn into an optimistic feeling.

Nixon then reported that the deal was in jeopardy, but this most recent report suggests a deal may get over the line after all.

If they get the money required, all parties could be satisfied very soon.

Wilder will be keen to see the takeover finally reach its conclusion

These circumstances can't be good viewing for the Sheffield United boss, with Wilder keen to focus on the season at hand and to show no signs of worry about the off-field issues.

The current 2024/25 Championship table as per Transfermarkt Position GD Pts 1. West Brom 8 16 2. Sunderland 9 15 3. Burnley 9 13 4. Sheffield United 6 12 5. Blackburn Rovers 6 11 6. Leeds United 5 11

Despite it being reported by Nixon that Wilder would be rewarded with a new contract, he most likely would be more happy to see the takeover completed and, with the extra funds the Albanian millionaire could provide, the Blades boss could finally draw attention to their promotion push.

Fans will share the same frustration with Wilder, and it is slowly becoming a disappointing appearance on Page's behalf.

It was reported by The Sheffield Star on Friday that the Blades supporters' view on the deal is becoming negative.

"Supporters are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of communication over the deal and, although United are expected to be tied to a non-disclosure agreement, there is increasing concern from within Bramall Lane about the future of the takeover.

"We had been previously told that the original investors in the deal remain in place, amid speculation that one had pulled out, but even some senior figures at United remain in the dark about exactly where the deal is currently at."

As the takeover reaches yet another point in this lengthy timeline, this won't ease supporters' concerns.

However, a sense of relief might be seen with the potential extra funds helping the agreement finally be concluded, and it could provide a boost of morale around Bramall Lane for everyone connected with Sheffield United.