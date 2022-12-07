Sheffield United tease Iliman Ndiaye news amid doubt surrounding Huddersfield Town availability

Sheffield United return to Championship action on Saturday afternoon with a Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side currently sit second in the Championship table and entered the World Cup break after four wins in five fixtures.

Key to that run was Iliman Ndiaye, who took his tally of goals to nine for the season with three across those five aforementioned games.

However, the 22-year-old has been on World Cup duty with Senegal in Qatar, playing three times as his side reached the last-16 of the competition. They were knocked out by England on Sunday night, losing 3-0, with Ndiaye playing 45 minutes. He was spotted with strapping on his right calf as he sported a hobble at full-time.

Sorti à la mi-temps, Ilimane Ndiaye aurait reçu un coup à l'arrière du mollet droit comme le montrent ces images #13football #13tv#ANGSEN pic.twitter.com/RuauKdlzKF — 13football_com (@13footballC) December 4, 2022

That, plus a relatively short turnaround, has put some doubt around whether or not the forward will be involved for Sheffield United on Saturday when they take on Huddersfield.

The club, though, have teased an update on Twitter, posting a picture of Ndiaye and a caption reading: “Back to business Saturday!”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 James Beattie Yes No

The Verdict

We won’t have to wait long for Paul Heckingbottom’s update on the availability of Ndiaye, but Sheffield United’s admin will waste little time building suspense.

On the face of this update, you’ve got to imagine it puts Ndiaye in contention, although that could well be a red herring given Heckingbottom’s previous comments on using social media to dig for insight.

Thoughts? Let us know!