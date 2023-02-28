Sheffield United tease early Tottenham team news as FA Cup clash looms

Sheffield United have teased George Baldock’s availability for their FA Cup clash with Tottenham tomorrow at Bramall Lane.

Baldock hasn’t featured for Sheffield United since their FA Cup third round win over Millwall, owing to a muscle injury.

The right wing-back has missed nine fixtures in total, seven in the Championship alongside the pair of meetings with Wrexham AFC in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

However, Sheffield United have posted an image of Baldock on the training ground ahead of Tottenham’s trip to Bramall Lane, teasing his involvement in the game at Bramall Lane tomorrow night in their fifth round clash.

Baldock has made 26 appearances this season for Sheffield United, scoring once for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Jayden Bogle has deputised for the 29-year-old in his absence, growing into that role at right wing-back.

He’s featured in all seven of those Championship games that Baldock has missed, as well as the initial fourth round game against Wrexham. Chris Basham was the replacement in the replay, which Sheffield United won 3-1, teeing up this game with Tottenham.

The Verdict

Baldock’s return will be a good thing for Sheffield United, whether it comes tomorrow against Tottenham or not.

The 29-year-old has a wealth of experience at this level and he will ease the burden Bogle has been carrying at right wing-back recently.

Bogle has been great for Heckingbottom, yet he’s had his own injury problems over the last year or so and it’s important that Sheffield United don’t run him into the ground.

Baldock coming back into the picture helps with that, and if that comes tomorrow, it’s an even more timely boost.

