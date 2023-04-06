Sheffield United beat Norwich City 1-0 last weekend to hit the ground running during the Championship's run-in and race for promotion.

Paul Heckingbottom's side had James McAtee's second-half goal to thank for the win, which combined with Middlesbrough's defeat at Huddersfield Town, has left Sheffield United six points clear of Boro in the race for second with a game in-hand to come later this month.

As always, though, the Easter period looks set to be a crucial one across the division and that's no different for Sheffield United.

Heckingbottom takes his side to Burnley on Monday night but, before then, they host Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane on Good Friday as they get a taste of both ends of the division.

Early Sheffield United team news pre-Wigan

There's been a return to training recently for Ciaran Clark, who could return to Sheffield United's matchday squad this weekend against Wigan.

"Ciaran had a lot of training over the break. He had a little spasm in his back but looks fit and strong so he’s involved, he’s in contention," Heckingbottom confirmed, as quoted by the Sheffield Star.

Enda Stevens is another player that's fit and ready for contention, with Heckingbottom revealing: "Back fit now. Enda had a slight relapse with his hamstring after getting back and looking fit, which was frustrating for everyone. Probably more Enda than anyone else."

Other absentees over recent weeks have been Ben Osborn and Daniel Jebbison.

Osborn's injury came after a "freak incident" and he's reported back to the club's training complex, as per the Sheffield Star. Jebbison, meanwhile, is said to be closing in on a return to fitness.

The Blades' long-term absentees are Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster (both hamstring). The latter will hopefully return at some point during the run-in, yet Brewster will not play again this season.

Sheffield United v Wigan prediction

You've got to be aware that Easter is a time in the Championship season when the table can be turned on its head. Whilst Sheffield United are heavy favourites, Wigan have plenty to play for in the relegation fight and have a real need for victories.

However, Sheffield United should be full of confidence and looking to turn the screw in their pursuit of promotion.

Another win on Friday will leave them firmly in the driving seat, with Boro facing Burnley. It could be that if the table stays true to itself, Sheffield United head to Turf Moor with an even more significant lead.