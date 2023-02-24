Sheffield United team news: The players set to miss Watford match on Saturday

Sheffield United will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they host Watford at Bramall Lane.

After suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough earlier this month, the Blades were seemingly on course to secure a point in their showdown with Millwall last week after James McAtee levelled proceedings at The Den in the 82nd minute.

However, a late strike from Tom Bradshaw secured a 3-2 victory for the Lions.

Currently four points ahead of Middlesbrough in the second-tier standings, United know that they will need to embark on a positive run of form to extend this advantage over the course of the coming weeks.

Set to face a Watford side who picked up a morale-boosting win over West Bromwich Albion on Monday, the Blades will certainly need to be firing on all cylinders this weekend.

Whereas the likes of Wes Foderingham, Oliver Norwood and Max Lowe are all expected to start for United on Saturday, manager Paul Heckingbottom will be unable to turn to a number of individuals for inspiration.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the players who are set to miss tomorrow’s meeting with Watford…

Jack O’Connell

Jack O’Connell has not featured for the Blades since 2020 due to ongoing issues with his knee.

While the defender is not set to make his return to action this weekend, he is making progress in terms of his road to recovery.

In an interview with The Star, Heckingbottom recently confirmed that O’Connell is now back running on the grass.

Will Osula

Will Osula will also be unavailable for selection tomorrow as he continues to recover from a broken jaw.

Osula sustained this injury while featuring for the club’s Under-21 side last month.

Before being recalled from a loan spell at Derby County earlier this year, the forward managed to find the back of the net on two occasions in League One.

Rhian Brewster

Rhian Brewster is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

The forward has not featured for the Blades since the club’s clash with West Bromwich Albion in October.

Brewster’s only goal of the season to date came during United’s defeat to Stoke City.

Rhys Norrington-Davies

Rhys Norrington-Davies had to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury in December and is still not ready to make his return to the side.

As a result of this setback, the defender missed out on the opportunity to represent Wales at the World Cup.

Utilised as a left-back and as a centre-back by Heckingbottom, Norrington-Davies has made 15 appearances for United in the Championship this season.

When the 23-year-old is fit enough to feature again, he will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in the second-tier as he is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.60 at this level.

