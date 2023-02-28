Sheffield United team news: The players set to miss Tottenham FA Cup match on Wednesday

After coming away from a high-pressure affair with Watford at the weekend, Sheffield United know that Wednesday night’s visit of Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup is something of a free hit.

Indeed, the pressure of the race for promotion is off and the Blades know that they will be considered the heavy underdogs prior to kick-off.

It should be a brilliant occasion at Bramall Lane under the lights and if the home side do want to cause an upset, they will have to be a their very best.

With that said, though, it will certainly be interesting to see what sort of team Paul Heckingbottom selects, with another important Championship match coming up versus Blackburn on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the latest Blades team news and those who are set to miss out to see if we can determine what sort of selection we may see.

Sheffield United team news

Unfortunately there isn’t much clear cut team news ahead of the clash, with Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom confirming he won’t know who is definitely available until tomorrow morning due to an illness going around in the camp.

One player he mentioned suffering from that illness currently is experienced central defender Ciaran Clark.

The Blades boss did not rule him out, but he is surely a doubt.

Longer term injuries

Of course, aside from the illness going around, Sheffield United do have some players injured on a longer term basis set to miss the Spurs tie.

Jack O’Connell for example, is yet to feature for the club this season and so will miss out.

Rhian Brewster is another set to miss the clash having not featured for the Blades since October.

Rhys Norrington-Davies is another Blades defender set to miss the clash, with an injury that has kept him out since October, too.

The same goes for Enda Stevens and George Baldock, too, who have both been out of action since January and will miss the Spurs match.