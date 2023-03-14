Sheffield United team news: The players set to miss Sunderland match

Sheffield United will be desperate to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Luton Town when they face Sunderland in the Championship tomorrow.

The Blades were unable to back up the victory that they secured over Reading earlier this month in their meeting with the Hatters as Carlton Morris scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the second-half of this fixture.

As a result of Middlesbrough’s 3-1 win over Swansea City, the Blades are now only four points ahead of Michael Carrick’s side in the second-tier standings.

With 10 league games left to play, United know that they will need to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in order to achieve their goal of securing a top-two finish.

While the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Wes Foderingham and Oliver Norwood are expected to feature this evening, the Blades will be unable to turn to some individuals for inspiration.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the Sheffield United players who will definitely miss Wednesday’s showdown with Sunderland…

Ben Osborn

Ben Osborn is set to miss this fixture after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier this month.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom recently confirmed that Osborn picked up this issue in training and that a scan has revealed that the 28-year-old has suffered some damage.

Osborn has been utilised on 24 occasions in all competitions this season and scored his only goal of the term to date during United’s draw with Norwich City in October.

Jack O’Connell

While Jack O’Connell is now back on the grass, he is not expected to be included in the Blades’ match-day squad for the foreseeable future as he is still on the road to recovery from a serious knee injury.

The defender has not featured for United since the 2020/21 campaign and will face an uphill task to reclaim a place in the club’s starting eleven when he is available for selection again due to the presence of John Egan, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson.

Rhian Brewster

Rhian Brewster is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his hamstring which he sustained during the Blades’ victory over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in October.

The forward will be hoping to make his return to action in the closing stages of the term.

Since joining the Blades from Liverpool in 2020, Brewster has only managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in all competitions.

Rhys Norrington-Davies

Rhys Norrington-Davies is also a long-term absentee as he is unable to represent the Blades due to a hamstring injury.

The defender missed the opportunity to represent Wales in the World Cup last year as a result of this issue and has not featured for the Blades since their 1-0 defeat to Coventry City in October.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club