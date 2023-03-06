Sheffield United team news: The players set to miss Reading FC match

Sheffield United travel to Reading FC tomorrow evening for another important fixture in the Championship’s promotion race.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been stalling a little bit recently, losing three of their last four Championship fixtures.

That’s seen the gap to third cut to only four points, although a trip to Reading is Sheffield United’s game in-hand and an opportunity to lift some pressure off them heading into the weekend.

Early Sheffield United team news

The headline absentee looking at Sheffield United’s squad remains Anel Ahmedhodzic who is suspended.

The Bosnian centre-back picked up his 10th caution of the season in the 1-0 win over Watford and received a two-match ban. The first of those was served against Blackburn and the second will come against Reading tomorrow. He will return for Saturday’s meeting with Luton Town at Bramall Lane.

There’s been positive news on Enda Stevens from Heckingbottom, who has confirmed that he’s returned to the grass after a muscle injury. Whilst he won’t feature against Reading this week, his return to the training pitch is no bad thing.

Rhys Norrington-Davies remains out of the side with a hamstring injury and Rhian Brewster is suffering with a similar problem.

“Still progressing,” was the message from Heckingbottom, “they’ll be ready when they’re ready. Still hopeful (that they will be back before the end of the season) but it’s pointless me saying ‘yeah we will see them’, if something happens.”

Jack O’Connell is the other, obvious, missing player at this stage and there’s no timescale on his comeback.

A win on Tuesday night for Sheffield United will ease the building discussion around Heckingbottom’s side and their automatic promotion credentials.

After three defeats in four, the table is closing up behind them. However, beating Reading will given them a seven-point cushion over Middlesbrough and a further two on Blackburn.

That’s, obviously, a tonic ahead of what’s a tough fixture with Luton on Saturday at Bramall Lane. The Hatters sit fifth in the table and could be as far as 10 points adrift of the Blades by the time they head to Sheffield. If, of course, Heckingbottom’s side take care of business at Reading.