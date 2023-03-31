Win every game between now and the end of the Championship season and Sheffield United will be a Premier League side.

It sounds simple, but we all know doing so is anything but.

It has to be said, though, the club are in a strong position from which to consolidate second place in the Championship standings as the league prepares to get back underway following the international break.

The Blades currently hold a three-point advantage over Middlesbrough in third, and, owing to their FA Cup exploits, also have a game in hand over their rivals.

Burnley and the title may be gone, but automatic promotion is very much a realistic proposition.

Indeed, it is firmly in their hands, but with each coming week, the pressure will no doubt start to grow.

It certainly won't be an easy test for the club this weekend, either, as they prepare to take on David Wagner's Norwich City.

The Canaries, who sit seventh in the Championship, still have plenty left to play for themselves this season and they will be aiming for all three points at Carrow Road come Saturday afternoon in the hope it will help in their play-off push.

Latest Sheffield United team news

With the above said, then, below, we've taken a look at the latest Sheffield United team news.

These updates came directly from Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom, too, who has been speaking to the media ahead of Saturday afternoon's clash.

Unfortunately for the Blades, one player they will be without for the Norwich clash is striker Daniel Jebbison.

Heckingbottom revealed that the young forward has hurt his ankle and foot. The Blades boss hopes this won't be long-term and that Jebbison will be back soon.

Heckingbottom confirmed that Daniel Jebbison has an injury to his foot and ankle | Credit: Action Images/Ed Sykes.

Elsewhere, the Blades boss also confirmed that Ben Osborn is likely to miss the clash.

Heckingbottom revealed that the Blades player had suffered an accident, not injury related, and confirmed that the club needed to make sure he is taken care of given he has suffered something physical.

Elsewhere, it appears there are no fresh injury concerns for the Blades heading into this one.

That just means that the club's longer-term absentees, along with the names mentioned above, will miss this one.

Match details

The match between Norwich City and Sheffield United is set to take place on Saturday April 1st.

Kick off at Carrow Road in the Championship clash is scheduled for 3PM in the United Kingdom.