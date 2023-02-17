Sheffield United team news: The players set to miss Millwall match on Saturday

Sheffield United are looking to bounce back following a midweek setback against Middlesbrough when they take on Millwall this weekend.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side suffered a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Boro on Wednesday night, despite taking the lead early through Oli McBurnie. Cameron Archer was, ultimately, the man to inflict that defeat with a second-half brace.

That’s tightened up the race for automatic promotion a touch, yet there’s still plenty of football to play and Sheffield United have the chance to put things right against Millwall in what’s a tricky away fixture.

Billy Sharp will be unavailable for the game at Millwall, with Heckingbottom confirming his absence during a press briefing.

Heckingbottom had confirmed last week that X-rays on Sharp’s ankle showed no serious issue, despite him limping out of the 3-0 win over Swansea City. The 37-year-old didn’t feature against Middlesbrough midweek owing to the swelling around his ankle and, despite that going down, he’s still out.

“Bill’s settled down, which is good. So it’s as good as we can hope. He’ll be back sooner rather than later, yeah,” Heckingbottom said, as quoted by the Sheffield Star.

“This [Millwall] game will come too soon for him but he’s got the usual footballer’s ankle; it’s had a bit of battering and swelled up.” Whilst Heckingbottom has ruled Sharp out, the striker himself clearly wants to play, as confirmed by the Sheffield United gaffer: “I’ve just left him in the gym hopping and jumping and telling me he’s fit. So we’ll see how it settles down.”

Enda Stevens and George Baldock are two other Sheffield United players that have been missing since early January with injuries, allowing Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle to really start cementing their place at wing-back. There’s been no indication that either will be returning for Millwall.

Tommy Doyle, though, could come back into the reckoning for Sheffield United. Heckingbottom has suggested he’s fit and that the only thing stopping him being involved in South London will be a tactical decision.

Oliver Norwood, James McAtee and Sander Berge started in midfield against Middlesbrough, with John Fleck, Ben Osborn and Ismaila Coulibaly all on the bench.

Jack O’Connell remains a long-term absentee.

