What a season Sheffield United are having in 2022/23.

The Blades have been brilliant in the Championship this campaign, currently sitting second in the division, and able to wrap up automatic promotion with a victory against West Brom at Bramall Lane next week.

However, this weekend, their attention is fully on the FA Cup - a competition they have also done incredibly well in this season.

Paul Heckingbottom's men travel to Wembley on Saturday and will face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the national stadium for a place in the FA Cup final.

The Blades will be huge underdogs for the tie, but we've seen plenty of FA Cup upsets throughout the years.

With that said, below, we've taken a look at the latest Sheffield United team news ahead of the clash.

What is the latest Sheffield United team news?

First and foremost, before getting onto any possible injuries, we also know the Blades have suffered two big set-backs.

Indeed, with Tommy Doyle and James McAtee both on loan from Manchester City, neither player is eligible to play in the Wembley semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

Both players have played in every round for Sheffield United in the competition so far, so their absence will certainly be felt.

On the pair missing out, Blades midfielder Oli Norwood told YorkshireLive yesterday: "It is heartbreaking for those two to miss out it's the FA rules but I am sure they will have the United shirts on under their City tracksuits.

"That goal from Tommy in the last round was special and probably goal of the FA Cup this season."

Elsewhere, there could be a boost for Blades, with Chris Basham set to be fit for the match.

The experienced defender has missed the club's last two league matches, but boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed that he trained yesterday and would have played in midweek were Anel Ahmedhodzic not available, which suggests he will be ready for the weekend.

Heckingbottom told YorkshireLive: "[Basham] trained today. Declared himself fit for the game in midweek and probably would have started him had Anel been pulled away, but I felt it was best once we knew we had the bodies that we rested him for a few more days."

Enda Stevens also rejoined training yesterday, so in theory, could be in contention.

The same cannot be said for Ben Osborn, though, with Heckingbottom denying that he had returned to training when speaking to the media.

What time is kick-off between Sheffield United and Man City?

With the match set to take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 22nd April, kick-off is currently scheduled for 16:45