Sheffield United team news: The players set to miss Luton match

Sheffield United suffered disappointment last weekend when they were downed away at Blackburn Rovers, and then saw their nearest promotion rivals Middlesbrough knock five goals past Reading to cut the gap to four points in the Championship table.

A reaction was desperately needed from the Blades earlier in the week as they made the trip south to play their game in-hand against the aforementioned Royals, and it only took one goal from Iliman Ndiaye in the second half to settle the contest.

It was the Senegal international’s first league goal for eight matches but it came at an important time as United moved that points gap to seven points ahead of Boro once again with 11 matches to play.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are back in home comforts this coming weekend at Bramall Lane, but they don’t have an easy ride as Luton Town are the team to visit South Yorkshire.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Nick Montgomery has made how many appearances for Sheffield United? 392 397

The Hatters sit inside the play-off spots currently and have lost just one of their last nine league fixtures, which means that United are likely not to have it all their own way.

It could have been even more of a tricky task for United going into Saturday as they had a number of injury scares to contend with, with some key players being thought of as doubts to make it into the squad.

However, it appears that the knocks picked up in the one-goal success against Reading will not affect Heckingbottom’s line-up this weekend, with Ndiaye, Jayden Bogle and James McAtee all set to shake off niggles to be available, according to Andy Giddings of BBC Sheffield.

That just leaves the known long-term absentees out of contention for Heckingbottom – they include Jack O’Connell, who is still yet to play since September 2020 after multiple knee surgeries, fellow defenders Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies, midfielder Ben Osborn and striker Rhian Brewster.

One player who will be available though is centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The Bosnian has been one of the standout stars for the Blades this season but has missed their previous two matches due to picking up his 10th yellow card of the season against Watford.

It is likely though that he will return to the back-line against Luton, with Chris Basham the man probably to make way after deputising in his absence.