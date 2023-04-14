Sheffield United host Cardiff City at Bramall Lane on Saturday lunchtime as Paul Heckingbottom's side bid to get back to winning ways in the Championship.

The Blades beat Wigan Athletic on Good Friday but suffered a defeat to Burnley on Easter Monday.

A win against Cardiff, then, is essential as Sheffield United look to squeeze the life out of Luton Town and Middlesbrough in the race for automatic promotion.

Wes Foderingham will not be available for Sheffield United as the goalkeeper begins the two-match ban he received following his red card against Burnley after tripping Nathan Tella.

Heckingbottom will be without his goalkeeper for only two games, despite a straight red card, with the dismissal a last man offence rather than violent conduct. A one-game ban has been doubled as it was his second dismissal of the season.

Adam Davies (pictured above) will start in goal.

There's better news on the injury front when it comes to Max Lowe, who is back in contention.

"Lowey is back. Lowey has been in this week doing little bits of running and things, and then he’s trained with us fully today (Thursday)," Heckingbottom confirmed, as quoted from Sheffield United's official YouTube.

That's a boost given Enda Stevens' continued absence. With Ben Osborn also missing, George Baldock has been out of position at left wing-back. Heckingbottom also confirmed that pair's absence for this game: "No, they are not back," the Blades boss said of Stevens and Osborn.

They join Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster on the sidelines, with that duo long-term casualties with hamstring problems.

Brewster is out for the season, yet there's a chance we could see Norrington-Davies again before the campaign is up.

"They are continuing (with rehab)," Heckingbottom revealed.

"Rhian is not (expected to be back this season) and Rhys, we will see."

Early Sheffield United team news v Cardiff

Davies will start in goal and replace Foderingham, with the other big decisions coming elsewhere in the side.

Lowe coming back into the fold gives Sheffield United a natural fit at left wing-back, which, in-turn, sparks a headache on the right as Heckingbottom decides between Baldock and Jayden Bogle.

James McAtee is another player that didn't start at Burnley but could come back into the starting line-up, likely prompting a switch to 3-4-3 rather than 3-5-2.

If that is the case, it might be that Billy Sharp is given the nod leading the line ahead of Oli McBurnie.