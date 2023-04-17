Sheffield United face Bristol City at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night as they aim to turn the screw in their quest to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom's side came from behind to beat Cardiff City 4-1 on Saturday lunchtime, with goals from James McAtee, Jack Robinson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ciaran Clark retaining a five-point lead over Luton Town in third.

An FA Cup semi-final with Man City is on the horizon at Wembley on Saturday afternoon but, before that, Sheffield United have to keep their final push for automatic promotion on track against Nigel Pearson's Bristol City side.

Early Sheffield United team news v Bristol City

Sheffield United's win over Cardiff came despite a number of first-team absentees and, with a quick turnaround heading into the game with Bristol City, it's going to be interesting to see who Heckingbottom can recover.

Anel Ahmedhodzic was missing on Saturday with his wife in hospital and due to give birth. There was hope that he could be available for this game.

George Baldock deputised for Ahmedhodzic on the right of a back-three, with Chris Basham also unavailable after complaining of a back problem. Again, it's not clear yet when he might be able to return.

Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn are two others missing at this moment in time, whilst the long-term absentees are Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies, who both have hamstring injuries. Brewster is not expected to play again this season.

There's no update on Jack O'Connell yet, either.

Adam Davies, meanwhile, will be expected to continue in goal as Wes Foderingham serves the second game of his suspension following a red card against Burnley on Easter Monday.

Will Heckingbottom make changes to his line-up?

Heckingbottom isn't going to give much away and will keep his cards close to his chest.

If Ahmedhodzic is fit, you'd expect him to start the game at centre-back having missed the weekend, although what might be clouding Heckingbottom's thoughts a touch is the upcoming FA Cup semi-final with Man City on Saturday.

Winning promotion is Sheffield United's priority this season and winning against Bristol City is where focus will be. Expect a strong team, then, albeit with a couple of things to consider.

With Tommy Doyle and James McAtee ineligible to play their parent-club in the FA Cup, they will probably start, although Heckingbottom might want to consider a few other combinations, with John Fleck and Oliver Norwood surely in contention to play at Wembley.

Billy Sharp could also return to the starting line-up in a bid to keep Oli McBurnie as fresh as possible.