Sheffield United host Blackburn Rovers tomorrow in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Paul Heckingbottom's side's immediate focus this season is on winning promotion back to the Premier League, something they are really well-placed for following a 2-1 win over Sunderland on Wednesday night. That leaves them second in the table and six points clear of Middlesbrough, who face Preston North End today in the Championship.

The FA Cup, though, is proving to be a welcome distraction for the Blades. They've beaten Millwall, Wrexham and Tottenham in the competition so far this season to tee up this quarter-final clash with Blackburn.

A place in the semi-finals and a trip to Wembley is the reward for tomorrow's winner.

Early Sheffield United team news

It's good news for the Blades, then, that their squad is in fairly good shape heading into the game.

There are long-term absentees still like Jack O'Connell, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster but beyond that there's almost an entirely clean bill of health for Sheffield United.

The only question mark really is over the fitness of Daniel Jebbison, who picked up a knock in the win over Sunderland.

"The only one who took anything was Jebbo," Heckingbottom said, as quoted from the club's official YouTube channel.

"He felt something after that tackle he suffered in the first-half. He’s not been on the grass today, so we will see how he is tomorrow."

There is a chance, then, that Jebbison could feature but Sheffield United remain stocked with attacking options including Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp.

James McAtee is fit enough to feature in the game, with Heckingbottom explaining how his withdrawal at Sunderland was down to cramp.

"It was cramp," Heckingbottom stated. "He just cramped up so he will be fine, fit and available."

Beyond that, there's been a return to training for Enda Stevens, who is looking for his first minutes since January. He provides some competition and cover at left wing-back beyond regulars like Max Lowe and Ben Osborn.

Sheffield United have already played Blackburn twice this season in the Championship, dispatching Rovers 3-0 at Bramall Lane back in August with a blistering performance. However, in recent weeks Jon Dahl Tomasson's side got revenge, beating the Blades 1-0 at Ewood Park.

Both sides remain in the hunt for promotion in the Championship heading into March's international break.