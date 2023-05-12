Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle has admitted that he would love to return to Sheffield United during the summer transfer window, speaking to the Sheffield Star.

The 21-year-old has been a crucial player for the Blades during the 2022/23 campaign, certainly doing his bit to help United to win promotion with 33 league appearances to his name this term.

Recording three goals and four assists in the Championship during that time, he has also been crucial to United's FA Cup run, with his winner in the last eight against Blackburn Rovers taking the South Yorkshire outfit to Wembley.

He was unable to appear in the semis because United were facing his parent club Man City, but he has still been a vital figure for the Blades throughout the season and can definitely count this term as a real success after building on a positive loan spell at Cardiff City during 2021/22.

What did Tommy Doyle say?

With the 21-year-old potentially having the opportunity to impress Pep Guardiola in pre-season, it would have been understandable if the midfielder wanted to stay at the Etihad Stadium and reject loan or permanent offers from elsewhere.

But he wouldn't mind rejoining Paul Heckingbottom's side, with Doyle saying: "Listen, I can’t stand here and say to you what’s going to happen.

"I love the place and I would love to come back. I’ve got a special bond with the club and the fans so we’ll see what happens. But yes, of course I would love to come back."

The transfer barrier Sheffield United face

Unfortunately for the Blades, they will be unable to bring both him and James McAtee back on loan and that's a blow for them considering the Blades are interested in securing returns for both.

If United want to see both return, they will need to strike a permanent agreement for one of them, but it's unclear whether they will be able to with their transfer budget probably unlikely to be huge under current owner Prince Abdullah.

Has Tommy Doyle taken the right stance?

He's unlikely to win much game time at the Etihad next term so a return to the Blades seems logical for him.

Heckingbottom is likely to give him plenty of game time after seeing the midfielder thrive during 2022/23 - and there's a chance Sander Berge could leave as well.

The Norwegian's potential departure would boost Doyle's game time further and you have to wonder whether the likes of Ismaila Coulibaly, Oliver Norwood and John Fleck will stay as well.

If they don't, Doyle may have even less competition for a starting spot, so the 21-year-old could be just as much of an important figure next season as he was during the 2022/23 season.

Getting the chance to play in the top flight has to be his next step because he's already proven himself in the second tier, so he should certainly be looking to push for a return to Bramall Lane.

How successful a second spell would be remains to be seen, but he shouldn't be looking to stay at his parent club unless he's a key part of their plans for next term.