Sheffield United target James McAtee is keen to sign the new contract Manchester City plan to offer him and wants to earn a place in Pep Guardiola's first team squad, according to the Daily Mail.

The Premier League club are thought to be ready to open talks with the 20-year-old about a new deal.

Sheffield United's stance on James McAtee

McAtee joined the Blades on loan for the 2022/23 campaign and has proven a central figure in their successful promotion push - scoring eight goals, providing four assists, and winning the club's Young Player of the Year award.

The Daily Mail has reported that United would love to bring him back on loan next season should he be made available by City but they could face competition.

Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Leeds United, Leicester City, and Wolves are all said to have expressed an interest as well.

James McAtee future

However, it seems as though another spell away from the Etihad is not how McAtee would like to see next season play out.

The report claims that the attack-minded midfielder wants to earn a place in Guardiola's first team squad and has been spurred on by praise direct from the City boss this term.

Whether he'll get that chance in 2023/24 remains to be seen but McAtee is certainly seen as a bright prospect by his parent club, who are understood to be ready to open talks over a fresh contract. It is thought that the City academy product is keen to sign a new deal.

Sheffield United summer transfer business

It's an important summer for the Blades, who not only need to strengthen their squad properly ahead of the return to the Premier League but face losing a few of their key players as well with the end of contracts now on the horizon.

Bringing back McAtee would represent a really shrewd bit of business but you get the idea United will have to be patient if they want to get it done.

The 20-year-old is likely to be involved in Man City's pre-season, giving him a chance to prove himself to Guardiola, but it would be no surprise to see him loaned out just before the summer window closes.

Bramall Lane would surely be a popular destination with both the midfielder and his parent club - given the impressive progress he's made as part of Paul Heckingbottom's squad this term and the fact they'll be playing Premier League football.