Sheffield United targeting immediate transfer

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted to Yorkshire Live that the club needs to sign a new goalkeeper before Saturday this week.

The Blades saw Robin Olsen depart the club yesterday as he cancelled his season long loan deal from AS Roma before signing for Aston Villa as part of another temporary agreement.

This means that the club only has Wes Foderingham and Jake Eastwood as their senior goalkeeping options at present, meaning that they are likely to bring in a new face to add competition and cover between the sticks.

Now Heckingbottom has admitted that he would like to get a new man before the weekend if possible, as he stated the following recently:

“We need to [sign one before Saturday].

“No disrespect to Easty [Jake Eastwood] he’s got himself on the bench and done fantastic since I have been here, but we want that experience, we want that competition again and we want to keep people on their toes.

“We have known about it the last few days, so we are on with that.”

The Blades also bid farewell to Michael Verrips this month as the Dutch shot stopper moved to Fortuna Sittard back in his homeland.

One name that has already been linked with a move to Bramall Lane is Heckingbottom’s former Barnsley keeper Frank Fielding.

The Verdict

It seems that Fielding is the man that the Blades have within their sights at present and he is certainly someone that would fit the bill for what the manager wants moving forwards.

He worked with him earlier in his career and Fielding is at an age where he won’t mind playing second fiddle at a club that is still looking to gain promotion this season.

The sooner this proposed deal is completed the better for Sheffield United as they will want to get their squad settled before the window is out.

It’ll certainly be intriguing to see who comes in over the next few weeks.